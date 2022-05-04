The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.10% of Middleby worth $120,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.25. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $145.31 and a 12-month high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.