State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of NCR worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 315.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.