Bank of America Corp DE Has $113.47 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.85% of Elanco Animal Health worth $113,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

