Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 520,205 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 520,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,618,000. Welltower makes up approximately 3.5% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,236,000 after acquiring an additional 949,588 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of WELL opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.27, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

