Swiss National Bank Has $17.01 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

