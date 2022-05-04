Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $10.81 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 354,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,058,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $20,212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

