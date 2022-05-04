Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,619,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,654,000.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $238.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.32.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

