787,839 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 787,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,283,000. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,848,000 after purchasing an additional 152,418 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 266,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 439,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

