Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.36. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

