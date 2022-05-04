Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 115.18%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

