CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,253 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 297.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

ALLY opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.