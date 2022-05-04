Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 179,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

