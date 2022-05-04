CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $664,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $127.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

