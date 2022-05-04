Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Beyond Meat worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 171.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.32.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

