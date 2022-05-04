Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,139 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

BLDR opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.