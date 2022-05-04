Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.25. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $165.76 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

