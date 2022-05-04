Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,186 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 399,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,168,000 after purchasing an additional 141,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.