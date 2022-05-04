State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 124.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.05 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

