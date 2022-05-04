State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after buying an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

ZG stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $127.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

