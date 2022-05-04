Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $24.34

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $23.52. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 132,813 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bilibili by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 560,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.