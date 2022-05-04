Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,551,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

