Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 353,670 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.