State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $113,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

