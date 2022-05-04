CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 372 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after purchasing an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last 90 days. 58.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

