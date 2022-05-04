State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clean Harbors by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

