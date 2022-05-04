State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 423 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

