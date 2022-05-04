Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.