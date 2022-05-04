Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.81 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Shares of RMD opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day moving average is $247.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

