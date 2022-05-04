Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,270 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,989 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 128,614 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

