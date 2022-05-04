Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,048 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $409,950.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.85.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.