Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Spirit Airlines worth $23,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,775,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Shares of SAVE opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

