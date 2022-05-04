ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $234.78 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

