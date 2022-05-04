Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in PTC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PTC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

