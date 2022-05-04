Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,928 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of OneSpan worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in OneSpan by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OneSpan by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OneSpan by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $545.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.61. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.