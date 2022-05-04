Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Invitae were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after purchasing an additional 782,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

