First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kroger worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kroger by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after buying an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after buying an additional 756,082 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kroger by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,157,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after buying an additional 94,621 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

NYSE KR opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

