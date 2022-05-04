First Trust Advisors LP Buys 167,814 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,814 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Newell Brands worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 558.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 67,132 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Newell Brands by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

