First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,580 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $199.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.03.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.