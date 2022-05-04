Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $499,000 Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $19,083,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 48.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $9,456,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $7,142,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.