First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Callon Petroleum worth $21,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $110,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.72.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

