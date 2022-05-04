Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Realogy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realogy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 125,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Realogy stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.47. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

