SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SJW Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SJW Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SJW Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SJW Group Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.