First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 511,488 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,488 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $252,359 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

