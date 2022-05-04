Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 139,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 908,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.