Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after buying an additional 1,961,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.35. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

