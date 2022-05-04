ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSB opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.35. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

PSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

