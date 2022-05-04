Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,599,000 after acquiring an additional 159,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,529,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,124,000 after acquiring an additional 701,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

HTHT stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.31. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.