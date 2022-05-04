Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

