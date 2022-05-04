Profund Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

EXP stock opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average is $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.67 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

