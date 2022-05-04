Profund Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,015,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,501,708.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,230,941. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

